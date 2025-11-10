Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 8, injures 11

At least eight people died and 11 others are injured in an explosion near the Red Fort, a well-known site in a busy part of New Delhi.
The explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort metro station and videos shared on TV and online showed fire and smoke coming out from multiple vehicles affected by the explosion.
Police and emergency responders are at the scene and the cause of the blast is still unknown and under investigation.
According to Delhi's deputy fire chief, at least six cars and three auto-rickshaw caught fire in the explosion but firefighters have successfully put out the flames.
As per Al-Jazeera, a provincial official, Amitabh Yash said that senior officials in Uttar Pradesh have been ordered to boost security at religious sites, sensitive areas and borders.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the explosion occurred at 6:52 p.m. local time (1:52 p.m. GMT) when a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red traffic light and then exploded.
The Red Fort, also called Lal Qila is a 17th-century Mughal-era fort in Old Delhi where thousands of tourists, both domestic and foreign, visit every day.
The last major attacks in Delhi took place in September 2008 when multiple bombs exploded in crowded markets, killing around 20 people.