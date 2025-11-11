World

Tim Davie predicts BBC will thrive despite Trump's $1 billion legal warning

BBC Chief Tim Davie stepped down after backlash over Trump’s January 6 speech edit

  By Bushra Saleem
BBC outgoing Chief Tim Davie said that the corporation “is going to be thriving” as Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit deadline approaches.

According to Sky News, departing director-general of the BBC who will hold an all-staff call on Tuesday, November 11, predicted that the public broadcaster will thrive despite US President Donald Trump’s legal notice and backlash.

He told reporters, “I'm here to support the BBC, I'm very, very proud of our journalists in this building. The BBC is going to be thriving and I support every one of the team, I'm very proud of them.”

He further added that the work they are doing is "incredibly important."

Trump's legal team has accused the BBC of using "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements".

It has threatened a $1bn (£760m) lawsuit, setting a deadline of 10pm UK time Friday to meet its demands.

Alejandro Brito, one of Trump's lawyers who is based in Florida, wrote to BBC chair Samir Shah and BBC lawyer Sarah Jones.

