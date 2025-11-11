World

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following tragic accident

Jilly Cooper was an English author and journalist, best known for her long-running Rutshire Chronicles series

The reason behind the death of an English author and journalist Jilly Cooper, who passed away last month at the age of 88 has now been revealed.

As per multiple reports, she died from a serious head injury sustained after falling at her home in Gloucestershire and was founded by her family at her Bisley home on October 4 around 5pm.

She was initially alert and taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but her condition got worse and she died the next morning at 8:30 and with her family present.

Cooper was famous for her her steamy romantic novels, often called "bonkbusters" like Riders, Rivals and Polo.

Her most famous work is the Rutshire Chronicles series which portrays the lives and scandals of wealthy upper-class characters in fictional Cotswold county named Rutshire.

The second book in this series, Rivals was made into a Disney+ show last year.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire concluded that Cooper died accidentally from a traumatic subdural haematoma, which is a serious type of bleeding in the brain usually caused by a head injury.

After the news of her passing, Queen Camilla, a close pal of Cooper paid tribute to her in a statement, noting, “Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature, may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”

Cooper was also awarded a damehood in the 2024 New Year Honours for her contribution to literature and charitable work.

