UK government plan to end animal testing in labs using human alternatives

Millions of animals used in the UK labourites for testing chemicals, medicines and cosmetics could soon see end to their suffering as ministers unveil ambitious plans to eliminate animal research.
For centuries, rats, mice, birds and fish have been used to check the safety of various products before they reach human use.
In the past year, 2.64 million tests were conducted on animals in the UK, including experiments that involved creating and breeding genetically modified animals.
For the first time, the government has now announced that new technologies like organ-on-a-chip system, AI and 3D-printed tissues will replace these old animal testing methods, as per MailUK.
Animal experiments can involve simple procedures like blood tests or behaviour studies, as well as more serious ones like surgery or including diseases.
Reports indicate that, from overall experiments, about 31% of these experiments cause moderate to severe pain, suffering or long-term illness and some animals even have died from serious conditions such as cancer or Parkinson's disease.
Campaigners welcomed this decision, calling it an important and positive step towards ending the use of animals in scientific research.
Science Minister Lord Vallance said in a statement, noting, "Nobody in our country of animal lovers wants to see suffering and our plan will support work to end animal testing wherever possible and roll out alternatives as soon as it is safe and effective to do so."
He added, "This is a roadmap which will ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively."
The UK government has launched a £75 million plan to reduce animal testing.