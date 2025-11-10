Same-sex marriage rights remain protected as Supreme Court declines appeal

The US Supreme Court has declined to revisit its landmark ruling that legalized same-sex marriage a decade ago.
The Supreme Court, without giving any clear explanation turned down an appeal from Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk who was sued in 2025 for refusing to issue marriage license due to her religious opposition to same-sex marriage.
Davis appealed a civil rights case filed by David Ermold and David Moore, a couple who said she violated their constitutional rights to marry.
"For me, this would be an act of disobedience to God," she said at the time.
The 2015 Supreme Court case, Obergefell v. Hodges, legalized same-sex marriage in the US.
In 2022, federal judge David Bunning ruled against Kim Davis, saying that her religious beliefs could not be used as a legal excuse to avoid responsibility in the case.
Not only this, Davis was required to pay $360,000 in damages and spent six days in jail for disobeying a court order.
The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio also ruled against her in the case.
Last month, Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision overturning Roe v. Wade, also said he was not seeking to overturn the Obergefell ruling.