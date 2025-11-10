Ghislaine Maxwell's cushy prison life sparks Democrats' fury 

Ghislaine Maxwell's life in prison is anything but hard, reveals a whistleblower to Rep. Jamie Raskin.
Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is planning to seek a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence from President Donald Trump and is reportedly receiving special treatment in prison.
On Monday, November 10, the Maryland Democrat detailed the whistleblower allegations in a strongly worded letter sent to Trump, revealing what he learnt about Maxwell's prison stay.
As per the whistleblower's information, Maxwell's meals have been customised and delivered to her, and the warden has awarded her special privileges, including arranging guests to visit with computers and sending documents and emails on Maxwell’s behalf.
The 63-year-old was also given a service dog in training to play with, a privilege not allowed to inmates and staff, and she has been escorted to the prison exercise area after hours by prison guards, according to the letter.
Raskin, House Judiciary Committee Ranking member, also said in the letter that Maxwell is working on a "commutation application" and demanded that the administration release information and called on Trump to reject her request.
Jamie Raskin requested President Donald Trump to make Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche available for a public hearing to discuss the revelation.