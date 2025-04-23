George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

George Russell has yet to decide his Formula 1 future following Mercedes contract expiration at the end of 2025 season.
According to The Race, the British driver and Red Bull Principal Christian Horner have had an open-ended conversation regarding George's taking a red bull seat for 2026 season.
Although, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sang the drivers praises and have mentioned him as one of the best drivers, no contract has been offered yet to the lead driver.
Max Verstappen on George Russell becoming his teammate
If the speculations are true, George will be becoming Max Verstappen's teammate in a shocking move as both the drivers shares dark history.
As per a source Max does not mind the 27-year-old driver becoming part of Red Bull, mainly due to his confidence in his own skills and driving.
Max Verstappen dismissed rumours of Red Bull exist
Following a struggling 2025 season, and complains of Red Bull car, there have been rumours that Max would be looking for a way out.
However, ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Max dismissed all rumours and speculations about a possible exist from red bull as he noted, "I'm just focusing on driving and don't think about any other scenarios."
Max Verstappen is having a hard 2025 season
Max is not having as smooth of a season as Red Bull hoped, with only one win secured at Japanese Grand Prix, Max stats include three podium finishes, two pole positions 2.
Along with that, the 27-year-old driver has so far accumulated 87 points.
Tension between Max Verstappen, George Russell
The feud between the drivers made it to public when George claimed that Max threatened to deliberately crash into him at the Qatar Grand Prix 2024.
He also went on to share that the Dutch-man has been "bullying" fellow drivers for years.
In the same controversial race, Max was penalised for driving too slow in the racing line and in the high-speed corner.
As the 2025 season is still underway, nothing has been confirmed regarding any major drivers changes for the next season, and fans will witness their favourites teams in the US for Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2025.