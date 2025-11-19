Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75

San Diego Padres legendary pitcher Randy Jones, who won the team's first-ever Cy Young Award in 1976, has passed away at the age of 75.
On Tuesday, November 18, the baseball legend took his last breath, and the Padres organisation issued an emotional statement on his death.
"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left hander, Randy Jones," the statement noted.
"Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite."
The heartfelt tribute concluded, "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed."
Jones was drafted by San Diego in 1972 and a year later, he made his big league debut with the team.
During his Padres career (1973-1980), he made two National League All-Star Game appearances and won the 1976 NL Cy Young Award, leading MLB in wins (22), complete games (25), and innings pitched (315 1/3).
Randy Jones' jersey number 35 was retired by the organisation in 1997, and he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1999.