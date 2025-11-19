Sports

Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75

The renowned pitcher joined the San Diego Padres in 1972, and his jersey number 35 was retired by the organisation in 1997

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75
Randy Jones, San Diego Padres legend dies at 75

San Diego Padres legendary pitcher Randy Jones, who won the team's first-ever Cy Young Award in 1976, has passed away at the age of 75.

On Tuesday, November 18, the baseball legend took his last breath, and the Padres organisation issued an emotional statement on his death.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left hander, Randy Jones," the statement noted.

"Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite."

The heartfelt tribute concluded, "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed."

Jones was drafted by San Diego in 1972 and a year later, he made his big league debut with the team.

During his Padres career (1973-1980), he made two National League All-Star Game appearances and won the 1976 NL Cy Young Award, leading MLB in wins (22), complete games (25), and innings pitched (315 1/3).

Randy Jones' jersey number 35 was retired by the organisation in 1997, and he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1999.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate

Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate
Franco Mastantuono has crowned his favourite football player amid the heated Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

LeBron James sets new NBA record with season's first game

LeBron James sets new NBA record with season's first game
The basketball legend marked his first game of the season against the Utah Jazz, which ended with a win

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility

Federer makes history, elected to Tennis Hall of Fame in 1st of eligibility
Roger Federer was the only player among all candidates to receive enough support for Hall's class of 2026

Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation

Curacao secures historic World Cup berth as least populous nation
Curacao surpasses Iceland to become smallest country to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom

Ronaldo shines at dinner for Saudi crown prince as Trump reveals Barron's fandom
Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by fiancée Georgina attends White House dinner with Trump and Saudi crown prince

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark

Scotland ends 28-year World Cup drought with thrilling win over Denmark
Scotland celebrates historic World Cup qualification after beating Denmark in qualifiers

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history

Lionel Messi faces new rival after Ronaldo who could rewrite football history
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the most iconic players in the football history

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence

Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence
Angel Reese’s months-long romance rumours have finally been confirmed

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo receives heartfelt praise from former teammate Talisca
Anderson Talisca spent two years playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Trump at White House amid Saudi Crown Prince visit
White House to host Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at same day

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema

Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup hopes dashed as MRI reveals muscle edema
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to hamstring injury during ATP Finals

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman

Sports figures who died in 2025: From Diogo Jota to George Foreman
Here's a look at Sportsman who left their fans mourning in 2025