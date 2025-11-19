Messi vs Ronaldo: Real Madrid star settles GOAT debate

Real Madrid's teen star Franco Mastantuono has opened up about the football GOAT debate.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry is one of the most prominent and talked-about topics in the sporting world, and Mastantuono has crowned the Argentinian footballer as the best in the game.
The 18-year-old, who is currently recovering from a serious groin injury, told Cadena Ser, "I'm a Real Madrid fan, and I'm at the biggest club in the world, but the best and greatest player in the world is Messi, and that will always be the case until he retires."
Expressing his admiration for Messi, the Argentinian player added, "I play with him on the national team, and he's incredible. He leaves you speechless every time he gets the ball. He's admirable. It's amazing that he continues to surprise us teammates. I've played with many high-quality players, but being with him is a daily learning experience. I'm grateful for how he's always treated me. He's helped me a lot."
Mastantuono's comments may not sit well with the loyal Real Madrid fanbase, as Cristiano Ronaldo still remains one of the most renowned icons of the club.
The Portuguese striker scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Madrid between 2009 and 2018 to become the club's all-time top scorer.
His incredible performances upfront inspired Real to four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles, among a host of other trophies.
Ronaldo eventually left the Spanish capital to join Juventus in a €100 million deal and now lends his expertise to Saudi Arabia's club, Al-Nassr.