YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect

YouTube has officially announced to launch a redesign of its YouTube TV’s user interface (UI).
The company revealed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that YouTube TV’s revamped UI will be launched this summer along with an advanced experience.
The new design will include easier navigation, playback and quality tweaks, as well as better access to comments, channel info, and subscribing.
YouTube also unveiled a few other new features for its apps. However, the company didn’t provide any further details about the redesign.
Moreover, the platform is soft-launching an AI-powered feature called “Ask Music” that can generate a personalised radio station based on your description of the music you want to listen to.
To note, currently, this is only available on the iOS and Android apps to English-speaking YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscribers in select countries.
What to expect?
Meanwhile, YouTube TV subscribers can now customise what they see using the multiview feature, which enables users to watch up to four streams at the same time.
It is worth noting that users will be able to start customising their multiview feed with a few popular non-sports channels, and will be able to do so with more channels in the coming months.
YouTube Premium is set to receive support for 4x playback speed.
For content creators, YouTube stated it would provide wider access to a feature that lets channel owners reply to comments on their videos using voice notes.