Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Canva has officially released its own design model that properly comprehends layers and formats, integrated with top-notch AI-driven features across its platform.

The recently launched model, trained on Canva’s design elements, is capable of creating editable designs with layers and objects rather than flat images, supporting formats like presentations, social posts, and websites.

Canva’s global head of product, Robert Kawalsky, stated that they are aiming to allow users “start with a prompt and then iterate directly themselves,” with high-powered AI generation with hands-on design.

Alongside this model, Canva has expanded its Canva AI assistant, now accessible throughout the interface and able to create 3D objects, suggest content via @mentions, and mimic art styles.

Furthermore, the company has incorporated its app-building tools and spreadsheet, allowing users to generate data visualisation widgets from stored data.

Canva has also launched Canva Grow, an all-in-one marketing platform that is a perfect combination of analytics, creation, and direct publishing to platforms such as Meta, after its acquisition of ad analytics startup MagicBrief.

New features include form creation and features to design branded marketing emails. Canva has made its professional Affinity suite free forever, redesigning its interface to merge vector, layout features, pixel, and more.

The new integration between Affinity and Canva offers an intuitive and seamless user experience.

