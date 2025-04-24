UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on April 16, 1949

  April 24, 2025
After experiencing cold temperatures, the UK is now once again preparing for a hot spell.

From the beginning of the next week, temperatures will continue to rise as the wind shifts to a south-easterly direction.

As a result, the forecast predicts temperatures could reach 22C to 23C with Midlands and southeast England expected to reach 25C to 27C, as per BBC.

This upcoming warm weather will be the hottest of the year so far and the warmest since early September.

As per the Met Office, September 21, 2024, was the last time the temperature exceeded 24C and recorded 25.4C (77.7F).

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during April was 29.4C on 16 April 1949.

What's causing the warm weather and how long will it last?

A specific weather setup is causing warm air to come into the UK.

This is because there's high pressure which usually brings dry and calm weather sitting to the east of the UK and low pressure to the west.

This combination is pulling warm air from Europe into the UK.

This situation is expected to continue until at least the end of next week.

Also, the jet stream, a fast-moving air current high in the atmosphere also influences the UK’s weather.

It is driven by the temperature difference between the cold Arctic and the warm Tropics.

Due to climate change, the Arctic is warming faster, reducing this temperature difference.

As a result, the jet stream could weaken and become more unstable.

