Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

Health is the most important part of our life and among all taking care of the gut and liver is the most crucial

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body
Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

We've all probably heard the saying "prevention is better than cure" but very few people actually take it seriously.

Health is the most important part of our life and among all taking care of the gut and liver is the most crucial.

The gut is often referred to as the "second brain" of the body which does many important jobs like helping with digestion, taking nutrients from food and helps the body fight illness.

On the other hand, liver also plays a major role by cleaning harmful substances from the body and makes important proteins.

Here are three drinks recommended by experts that can help you improve your gut and liver health.

Coffee:

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

A previous study showed that drinking tow cups of coffee daily can help prevent almost all types of liver disease because it contains antioxidants.

It also reduces the risk of developing fatty liver and liver cancer.

However, experts advices not to add sugar into your coffee to retain its health benefits.

Previous study also suggested that coffee is one of the best drinks for longevity.

It revealed that people who drank coffee in the morning were 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease and 16% less likely to die from any cause.

Green tea:

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

Green tea is the most popular drink known for its numerous health benefits.

It is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and is minimally oxidized during processing, preserving its high levels of antioxidants, especially catechins.

These antioxidants help lower inflammation and protect cells from damage, benefiting both gut and liver.

Smoothies:

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

Drinking smoothies made with fruits, vegetables can be tasty and healthy way to protect your liver.

Unlike juice, smoothies contain fiber which is a good source for digestion and gut health.

You can use coconut water in your smoothies, as it is recommended by experts and coconut water helps keep your body hydrated and provides important nutrients.

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart

Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body

Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty

King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne for performing key duty
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images

TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day
Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day
Treating hypertension reduces dementia risk, study reveals
Treating hypertension reduces dementia risk, study reveals
Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study
Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study
What are risks and effects of smoking on human body?
What are risks and effects of smoking on human body?
4 herbal remedies and supplements for depression: Benefits, risks
4 herbal remedies and supplements for depression: Benefits, risks
Why a Ketogenic Diet is best for weight loss: Here's everything to know
Why a Ketogenic Diet is best for weight loss: Here's everything to know
Here are major signs of autism noticeable in adulthood
Here are major signs of autism noticeable in adulthood
Pope Francis illness before death: How double pneumonia affects the body
Pope Francis illness before death: How double pneumonia affects the body
Essential tips for improved sleep pattern
Essential tips for improved sleep pattern
Is your home air affecting lung health? Natural remedies to protect it
Is your home air affecting lung health? Natural remedies to protect it
Essential ways to reduce your risk of dementia
Essential ways to reduce your risk of dementia
What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell shares about his son's rare condition
What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell shares about his son's rare condition