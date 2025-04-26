North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’

Kim Jong-un has unveiled a new battleship in a response to the US threats

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 26, 2025
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’

North Korean Kim Jong-un has introduced a new naval destroyer that can launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

On Saturday, April 26, the leader attended a ceremony for the launch of the warship that was built, "within 400-odd days perfectly with our own strength and technology."

According to State media KCN, Kim in a powerful speech shared that the ship will be handed over to the navy and will go into service next year.

Response to the US threats

The 41-year-old was accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae at Nampho, where he noted, "If the US continues to renew it's record in the protests of military power, we will have no choice but to renew it in the exercise of strategic deterrence."

The ship was graded at the same level as "Choe Hyon-class," named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Choe Hyon.

As reported by Reuters, the North Korea's new class of naval vessel is able to house dozens of vertical launch cells to carry already developed missiles.

Kim Jong-un in his statement also emphasised the security concerns North Korea faces, while also expressing his gratitude to the workers and technician for building the new destroyer.  

Princess Kate embraces key future role in Royal Family alongside Prince William

Princess Kate embraces key future role in Royal Family alongside Prince William
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’

North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
Princess Eugenie shares first post after Andrew's accuser Virginia commits suicide

Princess Eugenie shares first post after Andrew's accuser Virginia commits suicide
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges
2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom
2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom
Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect
Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Pope Francis' funeral: Michelle O'Neill confirms attendance alongside global leaders
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist
Liverpool introduces overnight stay tax to boost tourism: Details
Liverpool introduces overnight stay tax to boost tourism: Details
UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists
UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Morrisons issues urgent recall of common grocery item over health concern
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign