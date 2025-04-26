North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’

North Korean Kim Jong-un has introduced a new naval destroyer that can launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.
On Saturday, April 26, the leader attended a ceremony for the launch of the warship that was built, "within 400-odd days perfectly with our own strength and technology."
According to State media KCN, Kim in a powerful speech shared that the ship will be handed over to the navy and will go into service next year.
Response to the US threats
The 41-year-old was accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae at Nampho, where he noted, "If the US continues to renew it's record in the protests of military power, we will have no choice but to renew it in the exercise of strategic deterrence."
The ship was graded at the same level as "Choe Hyon-class," named after anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Choe Hyon.
As reported by Reuters, the North Korea's new class of naval vessel is able to house dozens of vertical launch cells to carry already developed missiles.
Kim Jong-un in his statement also emphasised the security concerns North Korea faces, while also expressing his gratitude to the workers and technician for building the new destroyer.