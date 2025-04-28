Apple Cider Vinegar: Amazing health benefits, uses of this magical ingredient

Consuming small amount of apple cider vinegar daily is considered one of the healthiest habits for good health

Taking a shot of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) has been one of the effective wellness trends on the social media.

The vinegar, which is making headlines for last couple of years for it's amazing health benefits has been historically used in medicines and food preservation.

About apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting apples, sugar and yeast over the course of multiple weeks.

The vinegar comes in two types, raw and unfiltered. The cloudy residue that collects at the bottom of the bottle is referred to as "the mother," a combination of yeast and bacteria, which many believes is what gives the liquid it's health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar can be used as

1. Facial toner

2. Deodorizer

3. Mouthwash

It can also be used for dressing or vinaigrette and dandruff treatment.

Furthermore, several studies have been conducted to find the health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Controls blood sugar levels

Consuming apple cider vinegar before going to sleep has been beneficial to reduce blood sugar levels.

However, it has been advised to discuss the long-term usage with your physician.

Removes harmful bacteria

Apple cider vinegar is a renowned preservative as it can prevent the growth of norovirus and E. coli in food.

Weight loss

When consumed before a meal, ACV can help with the weight loss journey.

According to a study, participants ate approximately 200 to 275 fewer calories when apple cider vinegar was taken with the meal.

Recommended dosage of apple cider vinegar

According to Amelia Ti, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator in NYC, one teaspoon to a tablespoon ACV diluted in 6-8 ounces of warm water before meals is recommended and could prove to be beneficial for health.

