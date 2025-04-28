Missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 mystery deepens with new shocking twist

Everyone must remember the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 which suddenly vanished on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
The disappearance remains one of the most puzzling mysteries in aviation and it is the deadliest plane incident where the aircraft has still not been found.
Recently, the efforts to search for the missing plane, with 239 people on board have been stopped because of seasonal restrictions and the search will resume at the end of this year, as per ExpressUK.
What new revelation has come to light?
Following the end of the search for the aircraft, an aviation expert and engineer Ismail Hammad has shared some valuable insights on what might have happened to missing Boeing 777.
The expert suggested that the disappearance might have been well-executed act, referring to it as a "perfect crime."
Ismail dismisses all the conspiracy theories and is sure that the plane was hijacked.
The only remaining question according to him is where the plane ultimately crashed after the hijackers' plan went wrong.
He shared, "If the hijacker was looking for the perfect crime that would remain a mystery for a hundred years, he would have to land on one of the abandoned airstrips or lakes in the maze of the Philippine archipelago, which consists of 7,641 islands."
"Such airstrips are spread out and end in the sea, lakes or swamps, and not fly in a straight line to fall into the waters off the city of Perth , in an area that can be predicted by calculating the rate of the fuel consumption," he elaborated.
Ismail added, "Whatever the pilot's experience he would not be able to fly easily and accurately in a straight line on such a long straight route."
He further emphasized that if the pilot was not using autopilot or modern navigation tools and was likely depending on the aircraft's basic magnetic compass then the search for the missing plane should concentrate on the area stretching from the Malacca Strait towards the Perth coast.
MH370's final location still a mystery:
Even after searching for 11 years, the final location of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 could not be found.
More than 30 pieces of debris were found near Africa and Indian Ocean islands but only three parts of the wing confirmed to be from MH370.
However, the main wreckage of the aircraft has still not been found.
Investigators from all around the world tried to understand what actually happened to the aircraft from the debris but exactly how and why the plane disappeared is still a complete mystery.