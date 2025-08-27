US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

Home / World

A University of Tennessee professor is going viral for cancelling class just moments after news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement broke, sending ecstatic college kids running for the exit.

Professor Matthew Pittman was dubbed “favorite teacher ever” as he was filmed letting his students leave class to “process” the big news.

“Taylor and Travis just got engaged,” he said in the clip, “Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus. Class is canceled, get outta here. We need time to process this information.”

One student was spotted sprinting for the door as the rest of the class quickly grabbed their bags and piled out of the room.

The clip quickly exploded online, racking up well over 174,000 likes on Instagram in a matter of hours, with fans quipping the professor “deserves a wedding invite” to the big day.

“This is pretty big news,’ he said in another video, noting that the couple’s engagement announcement would very likely become the “number one shared post in the history of social media. It’s gonna be everywhere for a long time. This is gonna be crazy,” he said in another video.

It was not immediately clear if Pitman actually ended class early, or if it was just a theatrical way of finishing on time.

