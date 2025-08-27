Home / World

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injure 20
Authorities were responding to reports of an active shooter at a Minneapolis Catholic school and church.

The shooting occurred at Annunciation Church, which also houses a school, and law enforcement officers were on the scene, according to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz said.

The shooter was "contained," according to an update from the City of Minneapolis on social media.

"There is no active threat to the community at this time," Minneapolis Police Department said in an update.

A US Justice Department official says two people have been killed in the shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The shooter has also died.

The official also says that 20 people have been injured.

