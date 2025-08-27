Home / World

US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call

Alaska fighter jet crash report reveals pilot’s conversation with engineers before ejecting

US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call
US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call

US Air Force fighter jet pilot had a troubleshooting call moments before the crash.

According to CNN, A US Air Force F-35 pilot spent 50 minutes on an airborne conference call with Lockheed Martin engineers trying to solve a problem with his fighter jet before he ejected and the plane plunged to the ground in Alaska earlier this year, an accident report released this week says.

The January 28 crash at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks was recorded in a video that showed the aircraft dropping straight down and exploding in a fireball.

The pilot ejected safely, suffering only minor injuries, but the $200 million fighter jet was destroyed.

An Air Force investigation blamed the crash on ice in the hydraulic lines in the nose and main landing gears of the F-35, which prevented them from deploying properly.

As per the report, after takeoff the pilot tried to retract the landing gear, but it would not do so completely. When lowering it again, it would not center, locking on an angle to the left.

Attempts to fix the landing gear caused the fighter jet to think it was on the ground, ultimately leading to the crash

You Might Like:

South Korea cracks down on smartphone use in school classrooms

South Korea cracks down on smartphone use in school classrooms
South Korea restricts mobile use in schools nationwide to battle smartphone addiction

Teen's parents sue OpenAI, claim ChatGPT aided son's suicide

Teen's parents sue OpenAI, claim ChatGPT aided son's suicide
A 16-year-old boy was found to be sharing his most vulnerable emotions with the OpenAI chatbot before his death

Trump swallows Taylor Swift’s hate while reacting to pop star’s engagement

Trump swallows Taylor Swift’s hate while reacting to pop star’s engagement
President Donald Trump has expressed his dislike for Taylor Swift publicly several times

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025
New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany
The suspect's aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors
The smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Abergele, Llanfairfechan and the Conwy Valley

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan
Fossil is estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 meters long, dating back to the Jurrassic period

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay
Towering wall of dust in Phoenix knocks out power to thousands and disrupts travel

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis
Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway
Australian police officer ‘seriously injured’ after shooting at rural property in Victoria state

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting
South Korean airline makes billions order for Boeing and GE Aerospace as President Lee Jae Myung visits US

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations
First Black woman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lisa Cook, was appointed by Joe Biden