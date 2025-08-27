US Air Force F-35 Alaska crash report reveals 50-minute troubleshooting call

US Air Force fighter jet pilot had a troubleshooting call moments before the crash.
According to CNN, A US Air Force F-35 pilot spent 50 minutes on an airborne conference call with Lockheed Martin engineers trying to solve a problem with his fighter jet before he ejected and the plane plunged to the ground in Alaska earlier this year, an accident report released this week says.
The January 28 crash at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks was recorded in a video that showed the aircraft dropping straight down and exploding in a fireball.
The pilot ejected safely, suffering only minor injuries, but the $200 million fighter jet was destroyed.
An Air Force investigation blamed the crash on ice in the hydraulic lines in the nose and main landing gears of the F-35, which prevented them from deploying properly.
As per the report, after takeoff the pilot tried to retract the landing gear, but it would not do so completely. When lowering it again, it would not center, locking on an angle to the left.
Attempts to fix the landing gear caused the fighter jet to think it was on the ground, ultimately leading to the crash