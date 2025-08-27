Home / World

Trump swallows Taylor Swift’s hate while reacting to pop star’s engagement

President Donald Trump has expressed his dislike for Taylor Swift publicly several times

Just like the rest of the world, the US cabinet meeting was halted when Taylor Swift announced her engagement with Travis Kelce via a sweet Instagram post.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Enchanted crooner shared her life's new chapter with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end through a joint social media post, taking the internet by storm.

During the announcement, President Donald Trump was in an hours-long cabinet meeting when suddenly a reporter present informed him about the "biggest pop culture news" and asked for his thoughts.

The president, with a subtle smile, shared, "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," drawing laughter from the room.

He added, "I think it’s— I think he's [Travis] a great player, I think he's a great guy, and I think that she's [Taylor] a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck."

Last September, the Republican declared his dislike for the Blank Space singer after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. On his Truth Social, he penned at the time, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

In May, he launched an unprovoked attack on the Haunted singer, writing from his Truth Social account, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer HOT?'"

Most recently, Trump compared Taylor to actor Sydney Sweeney, who has received immense backlash for her controversial ad for the American Eagle denim campaign.

Earlier this month, he noted, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST’ ad out there."

"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!)," Trump continued.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared the exciting news with their fans just two weeks after the Cruel Summer singer announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to drop on October 3.

