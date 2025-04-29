Mount Fuji fiasco: Student rescued twice in week over a phone

  • April 29, 2025
A student’s bizarre adventure on Japan's tallest peak, Mount Fuji, ended up with two rescues in one week.

According to CNN, a Chinese college student was rescued from the slopes of Mount Fuji twice in a week after he returned to the mountain for his phone and belongings.

Shizuoka prefectural police told CNN on Monday, April 28, 2025, that the 27-year-old Chinese citizen currently living in Japan was first rescued on April 22 after experiencing altitude sickness, but four days later he once again returned to the mountain to retrieve his belongings.

He was then once again rescued on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from an altitude of more than 3,000 metres (9,842 feet) after he once again fell sick.

A police spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, “He was suspected of having altitude sickness and was taken to hospital,” adding that his life is not in danger.

Chinese student return for phone sparks outrage

Although there is no penalty when a climber needs rescue, the Chinese student’s irresponsible action has sparked outrage on social media and calls to charge him for the second rescue at least.

Meanwhile, the Shizuoka police have urged all climbers to take precautions and be careful on the mountain, as it has low temperatures and remains covered in snow even in the spring.

