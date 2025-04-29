WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a highly demanded feature that will bring calling advancements to its Web platform.
WABetaInfo revealed on Monday, April 28, 2025, that the new feature will bring voice and video calling, which is exclusive to its native desktop applications for both Windows and macOS, directly to its web browser client.
Currently, this feature is limited to users who download and install the app on their desktops, it often requires users to switch between platforms for seamless communication.
WhatsApp Web new feature
However, the discovery of this in-development feature within recent WhatsApp Web beta updates signals a significant step by the popular Meta-owned instant messaging app towards a more integrated user experience.
To note, for a long time, WhatsApp Web users have been able to send messages and share media with ease, but the inability to make or receive calls has been a notable limitation.
This upcoming update will break down those barriers, enabling users to initiate or answer voice and video calls directly from Chrome, Safari, Edge, or any other compatible browser.
This update is likely part of a broader strategy to make communication tools more versatile on WhatsApp Web, with the increasing trend of remote work and digital communication for both personal and professional interactions.
Users may even have the option to switch between voice and video calls directly from the conversation, along with a dedicated entry point from the sidebar.
However, it is worth noting that specific details regarding the feature and potential limitations remain under wraps.