World's tallest dog Reggie meets world's smallest dog Pearl

In another unusual meet-up, the world’s tallest dog, Reggie, met the shortest dog in the world.
According to CNN, Pearl, a 9.14-centimetre (3.6-inch) tall chihuahua, barely reaches to the 1.007-metre (3-foot, 4-inch) tall Reggie’s paw, but they play happily as they meet in the northwestern US state Idaho earlier in April.
As per the Guinness World Records (GWR), Pearl and Reggie have a height difference of 91.56 centimetres, or 3 feet.
The shortest dog and her owner, Vanesa Semler, travelled from Florida to Idaho to meet Reggie and his owner, Sam Johnson Reiss.
Real and Reggie’s first meet-up
During the first encounter Pearl remained in the safety of the owner as Reggie gently greeted and sniffed her, and once they got used to each other, they walked in the garden and home together and posed for the photos.
Reiss, talking about Reggie, said, “He is very, very cautious and aware. I anticipate that he will be really good with her and probably be more interested in Pearl’s owner than maybe Pearl herself.”
Moreover, Semler also described her dog as a “really friendly” and asserted, “I think she has no idea she is a small dog. Normally she’s really playful with bigger dogs; she just wants to be around them.”
Smeler also revealed that Pearl, who has the same length as a dollar bill, loves wearing clothes, and she likes to stay dressed during the day, while Reiss said that despite the big size, Reggie is just a big baby, super playful and very vocal.