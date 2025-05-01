World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity 

Ethel Caterham, a 115-year-old British woman has officially recognized as the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records.
This comes after the death of 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who died on Wednesday, April 30.
Ethel, who lives in a care home in Surrey, achieved multiple records.
She is now the last surviving person born in 1909 and in the past 12 years, she is the youngest person to have ever held the tittle of the world's oldest woman.
Ethel is not only one of the oldest person alive but also one of the oldest known survivors of Covid-19, having been infected at the age of 110 in 2020.
Her husband and both of her children, Gem and Anne, passed away before her.
Gem died in the early 2000s and Anne died in 2020 at the age of 82.
Her older sister, Gladys also had a long life and lived 104 years and 78 days before passing away in 2002.
Ethel's secret to long life:
When she was asked about the secret to her long life, she told the Salisbury Journal, "Say yes to every opportunity because you never know what it will lead to. Have a positive mental attitude and have everything in moderation."
Ethel is healthy and likes to sit in the garden at her care home, which was named "Ethel's Garden" to honour her.