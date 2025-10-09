China expands rare earth export controls ahead of possible Trump-Xi meeting

China has imposed new and tough restrictions on its rare earth exports ahead of a possible Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meeting.
According to BBC, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday, October 9, announced new regulations on the export of rare earths “to safeguard national security.”
The new rules will formalise the existing regulations on processing technology and overseas cooperation and prevent the “misuse” of rare earth minerals “directly or indirectly, in military and other sensitive fields.”
As per the ministry, certain items on the watch list will not be allowed to be exported any more, adding that the rare earth that could be used for weapons, terrorism, or military purposes will also be rejected.
A spokesperson for the commerce ministry said, “These actions have caused significant harm or potential threats to China’s national security and interests, undermined international peace and stability, and hindered global non-proliferation efforts.”
The Commerce Ministry also revealed that some of the foreign organisations and individuals are secretly exporting the rare earth minerals abroad for military and sensitive purposes.
It is worth noting that rare earths have become a point of friction between the two largest economies in the world after China limited the export of its seven rare earths in response to US President Trump’s tariffs, creating challenges for the worldwide car, defense and other industries.