Home / World

Israel, Hamas sign first phase of US-brokered ‘peace plan’ to end conflict

Donald Trump announces historic breakthrough between Hamas and Israel after two years of war

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Israel, Hamas sign first phase of US-brokered ‘peace plan’ to end conflict
Israel, Hamas sign first phase of US-brokered ‘peace plan’ to end conflict

US President Donald Trump has announced a historic breakthrough between Israel and Hamas after two years of conflict.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday, October 8, the American president revealed that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of the US-suggested “Peace Plan.”

Sharing the details of the agreement, the 79-year-old wrote, “This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!”

“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he added.

The Republican president after the ceasefire first-phase announcement said that he will most likely visit Israel in the coming days and told Fox News that hostages will be released “probably” on Monday, October 13.

This came two days after Israel and Hamas marked two years of conflict that has killed at least 67,183 people, including 20,179 children.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the announcement and assured UN support in the implementation of the agreement and delivery of “sustained and principled” humanitarian relief.

You Might Like:

Jonathan Rinderknecht identified as suspect arrested in deadly Palisades fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht identified as suspect arrested in deadly Palisades fire
A ChatGPT-generated image of the city burning was proven to be key evidence in the arrest

James Comey denies charges after Trump's call for prosecution

James Comey denies charges after Trump's call for prosecution
The ex-FBI director has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation

Palisades fire: Suspect arrested in deadly LA fire that claimed 12 lives

Palisades fire: Suspect arrested in deadly LA fire that claimed 12 lives
An arrest has been made almost ten months after the Palisades fire ravaged through LA and killed 12 people

Joan Kennedy, former wife of US senator Ted Kennedy dies at 89

Joan Kennedy, former wife of US senator Ted Kennedy dies at 89
The late US Senator and his first wife, Joan Kennedy, divorced in 1983 and shared three children

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks

Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry awarded to trio for breakthrough in metal-organic frameworks
Three scientists were honoured for their work on metal-organic frameworks at the Nobel Prize 2025

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24

Myanmar Buddhist festival hit with tragedy after paraglider bombs kill 24
Myanmar military airstrike on Buddhist festival leaves at least 24 dead and 47 injured

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism

World's first resort hospital opens in casino hub Macau to boost medical tourism
Macau aims to revolutionise healthcare tourism with world's first resort hospital

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages

Cappadocia's Ortahisar recognises as one of world's most beautiful villages
Turkish village Ortahisar makes Forbes' 2025 list of world's most beautiful villages

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time

Gold prices hit record high, surge past $4,000 an ounce for first time
Gold prices surge globally amid global uncertainty and US government shutdown

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel

US airports hit by delays as government shutdown disrupts air travel
Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, and Las Vegas airports report delays due to staff shortages

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year

Barbie set to bring joy, nostalgia in major Glasgow exhibition next year
Glasgow exhibition will display original Barbie movie costumes and more than 150 dolls

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years

Two Austrian women swapped at birth finally reunite after 35 years
Doris Grünwald and Jessica Baumgartner were accidentally given to the parents of the other family