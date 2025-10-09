Israel, Hamas sign first phase of US-brokered ‘peace plan’ to end conflict

US President Donald Trump has announced a historic breakthrough between Israel and Hamas after two years of conflict.
Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday, October 8, the American president revealed that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of the US-suggested “Peace Plan.”
Sharing the details of the agreement, the 79-year-old wrote, “This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!”
“This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he added.
The Republican president after the ceasefire first-phase announcement said that he will most likely visit Israel in the coming days and told Fox News that hostages will be released “probably” on Monday, October 13.
This came two days after Israel and Hamas marked two years of conflict that has killed at least 67,183 people, including 20,179 children.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the announcement and assured UN support in the implementation of the agreement and delivery of “sustained and principled” humanitarian relief.