Can Trump win the nobel peace prize? Here's what you need to know

Nobel peace prize 2025 winner will be announced on October 10

  By Bushra Saleem
Can Trump win the nobel peace prize? Here's what you need to know

As the Norwegian Nobel Committee prepares to announce this year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, one name, one persona hovers over its decision, the United States president, Donald Trump.

According to CBS News, since stepping into office in January, Trump has made it clear that he believes he should win the coveted prize since he has, he claims, ended at least “seven wars.”

On Wednesday, he put himself in the front seat to claim credit for the possible end to an eighth war, after Israel and Hamas agreed to the first stage of a ceasefire deal that is rooted in Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which he had unveiled last week.

This year’s award announcement also comes amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and conflicts in many other countries.

There are 338 nominees for the prize, and the Nobel Committee, a group of five people selected by the Storting, the Norwegian parliament, picks the winner.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September, Trump said, “Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize. I ended seven wars. No president or prime minister has ever done anything close to that.”

Trump noted that the wars he ended include Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia; the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

