Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic

Prosecutors in Thailand have revealed that they will not be pursuing charges against the US academic.
On Thursday, May 1, the State prosecutors shared that they will not be continuing with the royal defamation case against Paul Chambers – an offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The arrest of the political science lecturer at Naresuan University took place last month, raising concern from academic community all over the world.
Paul Chambers charges
Decision to not prosecute the 58-year-old Oklahoma native does not clear him of the charged of insulting the Thai monarchy, also known as Lèse-majesté, or the Computer Crime Act, which refers to online activities.
According to the announcement, the Phitsanulok provincial prosecutor will request the provincial court to drop the charges.
Furthermore, it will then forward the case file to the police commissioner, who could accept or challenge the decision.
Chambers was arrested in early April on a complaint made by the northern regional office of the army's Internal Security Operations Command.
He has studied the influence and power of the Thai military, which plays a major role in politics as it has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.
Paul Chamber was jailed for two nights in April and later was granted bail on multiple conditions including wearing an ankle monitor.