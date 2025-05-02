World

Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic

American scholar Paul Chambers was arrested last month for speaking out against Thai monarchy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic
Thailand prosecutors drops royal defamation case against US academic

Prosecutors in Thailand have revealed that they will not be pursuing charges against the US academic.

On Thursday, May 1, the State prosecutors shared that they will not be continuing with the royal defamation case against Paul Chambers – an offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The arrest of the political science lecturer at Naresuan University took place last month, raising concern from academic community all over the world.

Paul Chambers charges

Decision to not prosecute the 58-year-old Oklahoma native does not clear him of the charged of insulting the Thai monarchy, also known as Lèse-majesté, or the Computer Crime Act, which refers to online activities.

According to the announcement, the Phitsanulok provincial prosecutor will request the provincial court to drop the charges.

Furthermore, it will then forward the case file to the police commissioner, who could accept or challenge the decision.

Chambers was arrested in early April on a complaint made by the northern regional office of the army's Internal Security Operations Command.

He has studied the influence and power of the Thai military, which plays a major role in politics as it has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Paul Chamber was jailed for two nights in April and later was granted bail on multiple conditions including wearing an ankle monitor.

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security

Prince Harry suffers crushing defeat in legal battle for UK security
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features

Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more

Met Gala 2025: Star-studded guest list includes Madonna, Shakira & more
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Austrian 'air-dried' mummy's bizarre embalming method discovered by researchers
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116