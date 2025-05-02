Essential tips for improved heart health

Taking care of your heart health is one of the most essential steps that you should take for a longer, and healthier life.
Whether you are managing existing risk factors or trying to stay on track, heart health must be your top priority.
Effective health tips for an improved heart
Discover a few effective health tips for an improved heart health:
Nutrition
Eating habits play a vital role in preserving heart health. The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommended increased fibre with fruits and vegetables.
In addition, it’s essential to avoid saturated fats, and processed foods, and minimise salt consumption in your diet.
Exercise
Studies indicated that doing 150 minutes of aerobic exercise every week can significantly enhance your heart health.
Aerobic exercises are very simple and similar to walking briskly for 30 minutes, five days every week. Regular walks can minimise the risk for ischemic heart disease.
Sleep
Adults typically require about seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep for improved overall health.
Disrupted sleep patterns due to insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, and other diseases have been associated with increased cardiovascular disorders.
A study revealed that individuals who suffer from are at an increased chance of having a heart attack in contrast to healthy people, especially women.
The highest risk is among those who sleep an average of only five hours or less hours of sleep every night.
Regular check-ups
It’s mandatory to visit your physician or other health provider regularly and alert them to any alterations in your health to avoid severe complications.