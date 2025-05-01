US measles case tally approaches 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states

The measles outbreak in the U.S. has reached surprising numbers with a cases tally approaching 900 cases.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the confirmed measles count is 884, triple the amount of cases reported in 2024.
The current three-month-long outbreak in Texas constitutes most of the cases, with 663 confirmed as of Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
The outbreak has also been reported in 10 different states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Different states with active measles outbreaks are defined as three or more cases in Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
North America is also experiencing two current outbreaks. One in Ontario, Canada, has reported 1,020 cases from mid-October till April.
In the Mexican state of Chihuahua , on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the state health ministry reported 786 measles cases and confirmed one death due to the disease.
According to health officials in Mexico and the U.S., all three ongoing outbreaks are of a similar measles strain.
Measles is an airborne and highly contagious disease that spreads easily when an infected person breaths, or sneezes.
How to prevent measles?
Measles is a preventable disease, which can be easily treated through vaccines. One vaccine dose is 93% effective, while two doses are 97% effective.