Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day

Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, North,11, Saint, 9,Chicago, 7 and Psalm 5

  • May 03, 2025
Kim Kardashian has given fans a sneak peak of daughter Chicago West's homework.

On Friday, May 2, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram stories to share couple of clicks of her daughter's assignments.

Known for her hands-on parenting style, Kim posted a story featuring a small plant pot with Chicago's name, which had an adorable rabbit painted on it.

Picture credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram
The second click was of an assignment, which asked students, "If you had a special power that gave you the body covering or body part of any animal for one day, what would you choose?"

Giving an interesting answer, Chicago wrote that she would want "to have butterfly wings," so she can fly wherever she wants.

Picture credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram
The homework was also accompanied by an adorable drawing of the 7-year-old with wings, and hearts surrounding it.

Including Chicago, Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, North 11, Saint 9, Psalm 5.

Instagram and Kim Kardashian's children

Kim also shared a sweet update about the elementary school student on April 8, as she shared on her Instagram account that her third-born has lost two of her baby teeth.

Earlier this week, Kardashian's eldest son, Saint made headlines for seemingly "hacking" mom's Instagram account to promote his YouTube Channel.

Will Kim Kardashian attend Met Gala 2025?

Known for turning heads at Met Gala, Kim Kardashian's appearance for the 2025 event has still not been confirmed.

Since the guest list has not been publicised yet, it has been reported that at least three members of the Kardashian-Jenners clan will be attending the prestigious event.

As Kim has been attending the Met Gala since 2013, it is most likely that she will be making an appearance in New York City on May 5, 2025.

