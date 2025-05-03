Sci-Tech

Apple collaborating with Anthropic on AI-centric coding platform: Report

Amid fierce rivalry among leading tech firms to dominate the AI sector, Apple partners with established AI firms

  • May 03, 2025
Apple is reportedly collaborating with Amazon-backed startup Anthropic on the latest "vibe-coding" software platform.

It will utilise artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to write, edit, and test code on behalf of programmers.

Apple to partner with Anthropic on 'vibe-coding' software platform

According to Bloomberg News, the upcoming "Vibe coding" platform refers to a programming method where AI-centric agents generate code, the latest concept in the evolving AI realm.

The latest AI coding system is an updated variant of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s programming software, Xcode, and will incorporate Anthropic's Claude Sonnet AI model, the report said.

Anthropic refused to comment, while Apple did not instantly respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apple reportedly plans to launch the software internally; however, it's public launch date is still under wraps.

Previously, the Cupertino-based tech giant revealed an advanced AI-driven coding tool for Xcode named Swift Assist, slated to release in 2024.

However, it was never made accessible to developers, with rising concerns from Apple's engineers regarding the slowdowns in app development, Bloomberg added.

Amid fierce rivalry among leading tech firms to dominate the generative industry, Apple is now collaborating with established AI firms and incorporating a host of on-device AI features for improved offerings.

Apple has been integrating its devices with top-notch and robust chips that are particularly designed to manage AI-based tasks such as summoning OpenAI's chatGPT to answer user queries to captivate users. 

