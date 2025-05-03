Royal

Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat

The Duke of Sussex published his response on Sussex.com after the Court of Appeal ruled against him

  May 03, 2025
Prince Harry has broken his silence with a sharply worded statement, declaring that taking legal action was his “last resort” amid ongoing battles with the British press and questions over his family’s safety.

On Friday, after a legal defeat, the Duke of Sussex published his response on Sussex.com after the Court of Appeal ruled against him.

As per the statement, Harry expressed his disdain with the decision based on a ruling by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

In his statement, Harry said: "This process has only ever been about ensuring my safety and that of my immediate family when we are in in the United Kingdom."

The father-of-two explained the request was "simple" - that "standard protocols for security and risk assessments be applied to me in the same way they are to others."

According to the statement, he labelled the legal action as "a last resort" that had "uncovered shocking truths."

Harry criticized the royal institution, alleging that RAVEC's decisions were driven by "political sensitivities" instead of impartial judgment.

"This all comes from the same institutions that preyed upon my mother, that openly campaigned for the removal of our security," Harry stated.

He shared that these institutions continue to "incite hatred towards me, my wife and even our children."

Sharing about his connection with Britain, Harry said, "The UK is my birthplace and will always be part of who I am. It is a place I love, and the country where my son was born."

The Duke concluded: "All I've been asking for is safety."

The statement came after the Court of Appeal denied his appeal, which focused on how an official committee made the decision to remove his eligibility for automatic protection.

