Health

Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Patients can access direct-to-consumer platform, NovoCare Pharmacy, through telehealth providers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Shares of Hims & Hers Health skyrocketed to 40% in the premarket following the telehealth company’s partnership announcement with Novo Nordisk to sell the famous weight loss drug Wegovy.

The Danish drugmaker is set to garner significant attraction from more patients now that many compounding pharmacies are restricted from making cheaper, unapproved variants of Wegovy, with rare exceptions.

Patients can access direct-to-consumer platform, NovoCare Pharmacy

According to the terms and regulations, the direct-to-consumer platform, NovoCare Pharmacy, will be available through the Hims & Hers site along with a Hims & Hers membership with all dose strengths of Wegovy.

Both companies identified the bundled offering to release this week on the Hims & Hers platform, marking the first step in a long-term partnership.

The collaboration marked a significant milestone for San Francisco, California-based HIMS, which has been scrutinised.

It has been followed by the food and drug administration (FDA) declaration to an end to Wegovy shortage in February, exerting immense pressure on the firm’s business.

In May 2024, Hims & Hers launched compounded variants of semaglutide at a deep discount of 85% to the branded product.

HIMS CEO Andrew Dudum said, “We’re excited to work with Novo Nordisk, a company known for breakthrough innovation in clinical medicine and a strong portfolio of medications.”

Hims & Hers’ strategic partnership with Novo comes weeks after the company began to sell a branded variant of Eli Lilly’s famous weight loss therapy tirzepatide on its platform.

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week

King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations

OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
How do cancer cells ‘cheat’ death and can it be stopped? Study
How do cancer cells ‘cheat’ death and can it be stopped? Study
Apple Cider Vinegar: Amazing health benefits, uses of this magical ingredient
Apple Cider Vinegar: Amazing health benefits, uses of this magical ingredient
Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US
Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US
Essential skin care tips for healthier-looking skin
Essential skin care tips for healthier-looking skin
How gut and mental health are linked with eachother?
How gut and mental health are linked with eachother?
Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss
Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss
How protein shakes help reduce weight? Types and effects
How protein shakes help reduce weight? Types and effects
Novavax COVID vaccine soon to receive full FDA approval
Novavax COVID vaccine soon to receive full FDA approval
Is skipping breakfast harmful to health?
Is skipping breakfast harmful to health?
How running impacts your body? Experts weigh in amid London Marathon buzz
How running impacts your body? Experts weigh in amid London Marathon buzz
Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body
Best drinks for gut and liver health: Expert-recommended options for healthier body
Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day
Health benefits of walking 30 minutes a day