New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

In a groundbreaking cancer study, researchers found that immunotherapy drugs alone can treat gastrointestinal tumours.
For as long as cancer treatment has existed, “cutting it out has been the best way to cure it,”, one of the co-leaders of the study Luis Diaz stated.
Immunotherapy drug 'Dostarlimab' found efficacious for cancer patients
The research was conducted involving 103 patients suffering from gastrointestinal cancers, including those affecting the intestines, bladder, and stomach using the immunotherapy drug Dostarlimab.
All patients had tumours with mismatch repair deficiencies, a mutation causing severe complications in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair that happens in 2-3% of cancers.
The trial revealed that 80% of patients who were given Dostarlimab did not need any harsh therapies, surgery, or organ removal.
It included up to 49 patients suffering from rectal cancer, all of who got treated and the tumour disappeared after six months.
In addition, 35 of 54 patients suffering from bowel, stomach, and bladder cancer also experienced the disappearance of all the tumours.
The paradigm-shifting drug costs approximately $11,500 per vial and has been designated as a revolutionary therapy by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The trial's second phase involved nine patients with non-rectal tumours, they were given the dose of Dostarlimab.
Up to 40% of patients reported no adverse effects, though a few experienced rashes or severe diseases such as lung infections and encephalitis.
Kelly Spill, diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at the age of 28, participated in the study and experienced the complete disappearance of tumours following the treatment, eliminating the need for any hazardous therapies, and enhancing quality of life.
Spill is now cancer-free, and also pregnant with her third child, underscoring the revolutionary impact of the treatment on her life.