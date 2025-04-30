Health

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

New study that all tumors disappeared in 49 patients after six months of treatment with Dostarlimab

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025
New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies
New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

In a groundbreaking cancer study, researchers found that immunotherapy drugs alone can treat gastrointestinal tumours.

For as long as cancer treatment has existed, “cutting it out has been the best way to cure it,”, one of the co-leaders of the study Luis Diaz stated.

Immunotherapy drug 'Dostarlimab' found efficacious for cancer patients  

The research was conducted involving 103 patients suffering from gastrointestinal cancers, including those affecting the intestines, bladder, and stomach using the immunotherapy drug Dostarlimab.

All patients had tumours with mismatch repair deficiencies, a mutation causing severe complications in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) repair that happens in 2-3% of cancers.

The trial revealed that 80% of patients who were given Dostarlimab did not need any harsh therapies, surgery, or organ removal.

It included up to 49 patients suffering from rectal cancer, all of who got treated and the tumour disappeared after six months.

In addition, 35 of 54 patients suffering from bowel, stomach, and bladder cancer also experienced the disappearance of all the tumours.

The paradigm-shifting drug costs approximately $11,500 per vial and has been designated as a revolutionary therapy by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The trial's second phase involved nine patients with non-rectal tumours, they were given the dose of Dostarlimab.

Up to 40% of patients reported no adverse effects, though a few experienced rashes or severe diseases such as lung infections and encephalitis.

Kelly Spill, diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer at the age of 28, participated in the study and experienced the complete disappearance of tumours following the treatment, eliminating the need for any hazardous therapies, and enhancing quality of life.

Spill is now cancer-free, and also pregnant with her third child, underscoring the revolutionary impact of the treatment on her life. 

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies

New cancer drug may help patients avoid surgery and hazardous therapies
Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga

Sinner's shocking confession: Considered quitting tennis over doping saga
Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis

Michael Bolton opens up about his brain cancer diagnosis
King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace

King Felipe holds high-profile ceremony for 'new ambassadors' at Palace
Experts warn US as new virus spreads amid ‘human transmission’ concerns
Experts warn US as new virus spreads amid ‘human transmission’ concerns
Prolonged sitting may lead to neck pain, study
Prolonged sitting may lead to neck pain, study
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
How do cancer cells ‘cheat’ death and can it be stopped? Study
How do cancer cells ‘cheat’ death and can it be stopped? Study
Apple Cider Vinegar: Amazing health benefits, uses of this magical ingredient
Apple Cider Vinegar: Amazing health benefits, uses of this magical ingredient
Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US
Ultraprocessed foods link to thousands of premature deaths in US
Essential skin care tips for healthier-looking skin
Essential skin care tips for healthier-looking skin
How gut and mental health are linked with eachother?
How gut and mental health are linked with eachother?
Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss
Evolution of keto diet in 2025: Latest trends and its effectivenss
How protein shakes help reduce weight? Types and effects
How protein shakes help reduce weight? Types and effects
Novavax COVID vaccine soon to receive full FDA approval
Novavax COVID vaccine soon to receive full FDA approval
Is skipping breakfast harmful to health?
Is skipping breakfast harmful to health?