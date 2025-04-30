Health

Prolonged sitting may lead to neck pain, study

Study revealed that computer use significantly increased the risk by 23%; however, watching TV did not raise the risk

  April 30, 2025
Researchers in China analysed the data from 25 studies involving more than 43,000 individuals across 13 countries.

Prolonged sitting and using electronic devices were associated with higher odds of developing neck pain, according to The Washington Post.

Research revealed that smartphone use was the most hazardous screen-related habit.

Is prolonged sitting hazardous to health?

Individuals who spend their maximum time on the phone had 82% increased chances of neck pain as compared to those who did not.

Computer use significantly increased the risk by 23%; however, watching TV did not raise the risk.

The prolonged sitting timings are directly linked to a health risk.

Many individuals tend to slouch their upper body trunk while using these devices, exerting strain on the neck and shoulders.

“This condition can precipitate various musculoskeletal issues, especially in the neck region,” a team led by Yunchen Meng of China University of Mining and Technology-Beijing stated.

Sitting for four hours per day raised the risk of neck pain by 45%, and sitting for more than six hours increased it by up to 88%, more than individuals who didn’t follow a sedentary lifestyle.

Research suspected that sedentary behaviour not only correlated with significantly increased use of electronic devices such as smartphones, gaming devices, and more but also with lifestyle changes prompted by the pandemic. 

