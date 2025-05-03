World's largest electric ship introduced in Australia by Incat

An Australian boat builder has launched the "world's largest battery-power ship," which is 130 metres long.
As reported by Guardian, Incat, a manufacturer based in Tasmania, constructed the ship – Hull 096 – which is set to run between Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, and Uruguay.
Incat built the vessel on a contract presented by South American ferry operator Buquebus.
On Friday, May 2, the company launched the ship in Hobart and described it as a "giant leap forward in sustainable shipping."
Hull 096 highlights
Operated entirely on battery-electric power, the vessel has the capability to carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate, which forms the border between Argentina and Uruguay.
Along with that, the ship will run under the title China Zorrilla, named after a Uruguayan star of film and theatre who passed away in 2014.
During the inauguration, Incat's chairman Robert Clifford said, "We've been building world-leading vessel here in Tasmania for more than four decades, and Hull 096 is the most ambitious, most complex, and most important project we've ever delivered."
The ship is fitted with more than 250 tonnes of batteries with over 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity.
Incat revealed that the energy storage system was connected to eight electric-driven water jets and it's capacity is four times larger than any previous maritime installation.
Sharing future plans, Incat noted that it's second electric ship would start operating by Christmas 2025.