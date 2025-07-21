Car flies into barn roof in dramatic crash, leaving two injured

A car flies into a barn roof in Germany, leaving several people injured.
According to CNN, two people, including a seven-year-old, got severely injured after a car accidentally veered off the road and went flying into a barn roof after hitting the young boy on a trampoline.
Police in northwestern Germany on Sunday, July 20, said that the car first hit a parked vehicle and then crashed through a hedge.
The car then entered into a garden where it struck a boy. After seriously injuring the boy, it bounced over uneven ground, flew into the air, and landed on the roof of a nearby barn, which was about three meters off the ground.
A local resident said, “There was a massive clatter, and we just thought, ‘Help! What has happened? Then we ran outside and saw the car in the roof."
The 42-year-old driver and his wife also got seriously injured in a chaotic yet unreal accident, while their 11- and 12-year-old sons and another 13-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.
Dozens of first responders, including firefighters, technical relief staff, police, 12 ambulances, and 2 helicopters, responded to the accident and participated in the emergency rescue services.
The car that was removed from the roof with the help of a crane is under police custody as the investigation of the tragic incident is underway.