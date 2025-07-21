Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal

Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal
Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal

The newly appointed CEO of Astronomer has issued his first statement since stepping into the new role.

The new interim CEO of the tech company Pete Dejoy announced his new role on LinkedIn where he seemed amused about the unusual situation that led to his promotion.

This comes after the former CEO, Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristy Cabot were shown hugging on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston which stir storms of controversies and ultimately led to them stepping down.

Announcing his new role, Dejoy wrote, 'I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers."

"Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community," Dejoy continued, adding that the company "won't let you down."

DeJoy further wrote, "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

During the awkward moment, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin pointed out Byron and Cabot when he saw them on the big screen and said, "Oh look at these two!" which makes the situation even more public and noticeable.

Shortly after this, they both turned around, trying to hide as Chris jokingly added, "Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Afterwards, the video spread like wildfire online and people are not only talking about it but some users are even jokingly recreating the pose.

On top of that, public record show that both Byron and Cabot are married but they don't live at the same addresses as their spouses.

The situation caused such a big controversy that Astronomer started an investigation and eventually Byron resigned from his job.

Related
Read more : World

Alaska Airlines operations resume after hours-long IT outage

Alaska Airlines operations resume after hours-long IT outage
Flights grounded for Horizon and Alaska Air for better clarity following massive IT outage

Ecuador extradited most wanted drug lord 'Fito' to US

Ecuador extradited most wanted drug lord 'Fito' to US
Ecuadorian gang leader José Adolfo Macías Villamar was arrested last month after prison escape

World's largest hydropower dam construction begins in Tibet

World's largest hydropower dam construction begins in Tibet
China begins development of world's largest hydropower dam in the Tibetan plateau

SkyWest flight forced to 'go-around' to avoid collision with another plane

SkyWest flight forced to 'go-around' to avoid collision with another plane
The Delta Flight 3788's pilot made an 'aggressive manoeuvre' after sighting a B-52 bomber that was coming towards the plane

Missing girl found dead after Amber Alert issued over abduction claims in NY

Missing girl found dead after Amber Alert issued over abduction claims in NY
The girl's father claimed in his initial report that Melina Frattolin was kidnapped from Lake George, New York

World’s best island for 2025 revealed as travellers choose their top destination

World’s best island for 2025 revealed as travellers choose their top destination
The island is especially admired for its stunning blue-and -white traditional villages

Halesowen cultural heritage celebrated in striking new public sculpture ‘You Are Here’

Halesowen cultural heritage celebrated in striking new public sculpture ‘You Are Here’
The artwork honours and reflects the cultural background and unique character of the town

Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment

Barron Trump faces unwanted attention at NYU after surprising comment
Barron, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile