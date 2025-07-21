Astronomer’s new CEO calls viral rise ‘surreal’ after Coldplay concert scandal

The newly appointed CEO of Astronomer has issued his first statement since stepping into the new role.
The new interim CEO of the tech company Pete Dejoy announced his new role on LinkedIn where he seemed amused about the unusual situation that led to his promotion.
This comes after the former CEO, Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristy Cabot were shown hugging on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Boston which stir storms of controversies and ultimately led to them stepping down.
Announcing his new role, Dejoy wrote, 'I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers."
"Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community," Dejoy continued, adding that the company "won't let you down."
DeJoy further wrote, "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."
During the awkward moment, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin pointed out Byron and Cabot when he saw them on the big screen and said, "Oh look at these two!" which makes the situation even more public and noticeable.
Shortly after this, they both turned around, trying to hide as Chris jokingly added, "Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
Afterwards, the video spread like wildfire online and people are not only talking about it but some users are even jokingly recreating the pose.
On top of that, public record show that both Byron and Cabot are married but they don't live at the same addresses as their spouses.
The situation caused such a big controversy that Astronomer started an investigation and eventually Byron resigned from his job.