Alaska Airlines operations resume after hours-long IT outage

Alaska Airlines got back in the air after around three hours of an IT outage that forced them to halt all flights.
According to Reuters, the US carrier resumed all of its operations after grounding all of its flights due to a technical glitch.
The airline grounded its flights for the second time in less than two years at around 8pm Pacific on Sunday (03:00 GMT on Monday) after “Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights.”
The Seattle-based airline then recommenced flights at 11 pm Pacific and said, “As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal.”
The airline has not yet shared the details about the nature of the outage.
Last year in April, the major American airline halted its operations following an issue with the weight and balance system of the plane.
As per the airlines’ website, the Alaska Air Group operates a fleet of 238 Boeing 737 planes and 87 Embraer 175 planes.
It is worth noting that the IT outage occurred after Microsoft and other tech companies, including Google and Palo Alto Networks, warned about the potential hackers’ attack.