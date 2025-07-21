Royal Navy’s HMS Nottingham found 108 years after sinking in WWI attack

Divers have recently found the remains of a British Royal Navy warship that sank over 100 years ago during World War One.
The ship, called HMS Nottingham was discovered in the North Sea, 60 miles off the coast of Scotland.
Thirty-eight sailors died when the ship was hit by German submarine on August 19, 1916.
The captain, 20 officers and 357 other crew members were saved by two Royal Navy destroyer ships and survived the attack.
As per BBC, the discovery was made by a group of ten divers working with ProjectXplore, an international team dedicated to finding important historical shipwrecks around the UK.
Its exact location, which is 82 meters deep, remained unknown for more than 100 years, until this month when ProjectXplore finally found and recorded the site.
ProjectXplore began its search in September last year by studying old records like ship logs, telegrams and maps.
Then in April, they scanned the area using sonar cameras and found signs of a shipwreck that matched the HMS Nottingham in size, structure and location.
The team confirmed that the wreck is definitely the same ship because its name, size, equipment and conditions all matches the details from the time it was attacked.
Beside this, divers also discovered white dinner plates marked with blue crown symbol of the Royal Navy, along with the word "Nottingham" engraved on back part of the ship.