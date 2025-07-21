Ecuador extradited most wanted drug lord 'Fito' to US

The most notorious gang lord José Adolfo Macías Villamar of Ecuador has been extradited to the United States.
According to Associated Press, Ecuador on Sunday, July 20, extradited Villamar known as “Fito” by his allies to the US where he is facing drug and arms trafficking charges.
Los Choneros gang leader was arrested again in June after he escaped from the prison last year.
SNAI, Ecuador’s government agency that oversee prisons stated that Macías “was removed from the La Roca Detention Center under the custody of the National Police and Armed Forces for the appropriate proceedings in the context of an extradition process.”
Macías was charged in New York in April 2025 for importing thousands of pounds of cocaine into the US.
A US Department of Justice plane arrived in Guayaquil around 12:45 p.m., local time, and departed with the gang leader after 2 p.m., according to the city’s aviation agency.
State media outlet TC television reported the plane arrived at 12:30 p.m plane and departed at 2:12 p.m departure.
A photograph released by Ecuadorian prison authorities Sunday showed Macias wearing shorts, a t-shirt, a helmet, and a bulletproof vest as he was escorted by several heavily armed National Police agents.