Bangladesh crash: Military jet hits school, 19 dead and over 160 injured

A Bangladeshi air force training jet crashed into a school building in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people and injuring 164 others.
Videos from the scene shows large flames and heavy smoke after the jet hit a two-storey building.
As per multiple reports, the F-7 BGI jet took off a regular training flight from an air base in Dhaka but during the flight, it had a mechanical problem which likely caused the crash.
The spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury said, "The pilot ... made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas. Despite his best efforts, the aircraft ... crashed into a two-storey building belonging to Milestone School and College," as per Reuters.
More than 50 people including both kids and adults were sent to the hospital with burn injuries.
According to the military, the pilot was among those killed in the incident and a special committee has been formed to find out what caused the incident.
Muhammad Yunus, the leader of Bangladesh's interim government expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), noting, "This is a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and instruct all authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to deal with the situation with utmost importance."
Meanwhile, the government has declared Tuesday as day to honour and remember the victims of the crash.
As a symbol of this mourning, the national flag will be lowered to half its normal height across the country.
The crash happened just over a month after another major crash in India where an Air India plane crashed into medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, along with 19 people on ground.