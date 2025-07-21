World's largest hydropower dam construction begins in Tibet

China has started the construction of the largest hydropower dam in the world in Tibet.
According to Reuters, the premier of China Li Qiang announced that the construction of the world’s largest hydropower dam has begun on the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.
Li described the hydropower project as a "project of the century" and said special emphasis "must be placed on ecological conservation to prevent environmental damage", Xinhua said in its report on Saturday.
Authorities have not indicated how many people the Tibet project would displace and how it would affect the local ecosystem, one of the richest and most diverse on the plateau.
But according to Chinese officials, hydropower projects in Tibet will not have a major impact on the environment or on downstream water supplies. India and Bangladesh have nevertheless raised concerns about the dam.
NGOs including the International Campaign for Tibet say the dam will irreversibly harm the Tibetan plateau and that millions of people downstream will face severe livelihood disruptions.