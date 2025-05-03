Man injects 200 snake venoms: ‘Revolutionises’ snakebite treatment

Blood of a man intentionally injected himself with blood venom for 200 times in nearly two decades led to a life-saving snakebite treatment.
According to BBC, a US man named Tim Friede deliberately endure more than 200 bites and more than 700 injections of venom from some of the deadliest snake including cobras, mambas, rattlesnake, taipans and kraits has now developed antibody in the blood that could revolutionized antivenom.
His blood contains special antibodies that could protect people against numerous types of venomous snake bites and save thousands of lives as it kills up to 140,000 people a year and leave three times as many with amputations or permeant disabilities.
He initially wanted to build up his immunity to protect himself when handling snakes, documenting his exploits on YouTube.
But the former truck mechanic said that he had "completely screwed up" early on when two cobra bites in quick succession left him in a coma.
"I didn't want to die. I didn't want to lose a finger. I didn't want to miss work," he told the BBC.
Mr Friede's motivation was to develop better therapies for the rest of the world, explaining: "It just became a lifestyle and I just kept pushing and pushing and pushing as hard as I could push - for the people who are 8,000 miles away from me who die from snakebite".