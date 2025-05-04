UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the preparation of a terrorist act, according to the Metropolitan Police.
According to Sky News, counter-terror officers arrested the men, four of whom are Iranian nationals, on Saturday, with all currently in police custody.
The Met said the arrests related to a "suspected plot to target a specific premises".
In an update shortly after midnight, the force said: "Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time."
It added officers were carrying out searches at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas in connection with the investigation.
It said those detained were:
• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Swindon area
• A 46-year-old man arrested in west London
• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Stockport area
• A 40-year-old man arrested in the Rochdale area
• A man whose age was not confirmed arrested in the Manchester area.