Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

Is there really a correct time to mow the lawn? Yes, there is and you’ll be surprised to hear why.
The time of day you choose to cut the grass can greatly affect the health of your lawn.
A gardening expert has given a warning that millions of people are cutting their grass at the wrong time of the day.
Because of this, weeds can grow, yellow patches can appear on the lawn and fungal diseases can spread.
What is the right time to mow grass in spring?
Ivana Agustina, Head of Project Management at ShrubHub suggests that the ideal time to mow your grass in the spring is between 9 AM and 11 AM, as per ExpressUK.
This is because by then, the morning dew has dried off, making the grass dry enough for a clean cut.
Ivana said, "Mowing during late morning means you’re not clogging your mower with wet clippings or baking the lawn in midday heat."
What is the worst time to mow grass in spring?
The worst times to mow your grass in the spring are before 8 AM and between 2 PM and 4 PM.
This is because the grass is often wet during these times, which can result in uneven trimming when you cut the lawn.
What is the right time to mow grass in summer?
During the summer months, Ivana advices that the best time to cut grass is between 6 am and 8 am.
This is because the air is cooler at that time, and the grass has had time to dry out from the previous night, making it easier to cut evenly without clumping or causing damage.
What is the worst time to mow grass in summer?
Cutting grass between 12 pm and 4 pm in the summer is not ideal because the grass is already dry from the heat of the sun.
Ivana explained that cutting grass in these conditions can damage it, making it more susceptible to pests, yellowing and fungal infections.