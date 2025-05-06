World

Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

The time of day you choose to cut the grass can greatly affect the health of your lawn

Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

Is there really a correct time to mow the lawn? Yes, there is and you’ll be surprised to hear why.

The time of day you choose to cut the grass can greatly affect the health of your lawn.

A gardening expert has given a warning that millions of people are cutting their grass at the wrong time of the day.

Because of this, weeds can grow, yellow patches can appear on the lawn and fungal diseases can spread.

What is the right time to mow grass in spring?

Ivana Agustina, Head of Project Management at ShrubHub suggests that the ideal time to mow your grass in the spring is between 9 AM and 11 AM, as per ExpressUK.

This is because by then, the morning dew has dried off, making the grass dry enough for a clean cut.

Ivana said, "Mowing during late morning means you’re not clogging your mower with wet clippings or baking the lawn in midday heat."

What is the worst time to mow grass in spring?

The worst times to mow your grass in the spring are before 8 AM and between 2 PM and 4 PM.

This is because the grass is often wet during these times, which can result in uneven trimming when you cut the lawn.

What is the right time to mow grass in summer?

During the summer months, Ivana advices that the best time to cut grass is between 6 am and 8 am.

This is because the air is cooler at that time, and the grass has had time to dry out from the previous night, making it easier to cut evenly without clumping or causing damage.

What is the worst time to mow grass in summer?

Cutting grass between 12 pm and 4 pm in the summer is not ideal because the grass is already dry from the heat of the sun.

Ivana explained that cutting grass in these conditions can damage it, making it more susceptible to pests, yellowing and fungal infections.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

Jennifer Lopeaz turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’
Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party

Prince George wins over veterans with his charming presence at VE Day tea party
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist