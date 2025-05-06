Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

Melania Trump found the viral AI-generated meme of Donald Trump as the Pope to be "cute."
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "My wife thought it was cute. She said, Isn't that nice?," as per Mail.
Trump then jokingly indicated that he would prefer being married to Melania instead of taking on role of Pope.
The White House shared an AI-generated image of President Trump portrayed as the Pope on Friday, May 2, which was originally posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.
Catholic groups crticize image of Trump as pope:
As soon as the image was released, some Catholic groups immediately complained about it and also criticized it.
New York State Catholic Conference while criticizing Trump stated, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” the group posted on social media. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”
Afterwards, President Trump clarified the situation, stating, "I had nothing to do with it,' he added. ;Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from."
The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave on May 7 to choose a new Pope, after the death of Pope Francis on April 21.
During the conclave, four rounds of voting are held each day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes.
Chimney smoke signals to reveal election result:
During the conclave, the colour of the smoke coming from the chimney will indicate the result of the voting process.
If black smoke is seen, it means that the cardinals have not yet agreed on a new pope after a round of voting.
Meanwhile, if white smoke appears, it means the cardinals have successfully chosen a new pope.