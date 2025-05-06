World

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave on May 7 to choose a new Pope

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope cute amid backlash
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

Melania Trump found the viral AI-generated meme of Donald Trump as the Pope to be "cute."

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "My wife thought it was cute. She said, Isn't that nice?," as per Mail.

Trump then jokingly indicated that he would prefer being married to Melania instead of taking on role of Pope.

The White House shared an AI-generated image of President Trump portrayed as the Pope on Friday, May 2, which was originally posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Catholic groups crticize image of Trump as pope:

As soon as the image was released, some Catholic groups immediately complained about it and also criticized it.

New York State Catholic Conference while criticizing Trump stated, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” the group posted on social media. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Afterwards, President Trump clarified the situation, stating, "I had nothing to do with it,' he added. ;Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the Pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from."

The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave on May 7 to choose a new Pope, after the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

During the conclave, four rounds of voting are held each day until a candidate receives two-thirds of the votes.

Chimney smoke signals to reveal election result:

During the conclave, the colour of the smoke coming from the chimney will indicate the result of the voting process.

If black smoke is seen, it means that the cardinals have not yet agreed on a new pope after a round of voting.

Meanwhile, if white smoke appears, it means the cardinals have successfully chosen a new pope.

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt