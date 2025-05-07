Xi Jinping to join Putin for Victory Day parade in Moscow

World

  May 07, 2025
As Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for his heavily choreographed May 9 “Victory Day” military parade, he’s been clear who’s at the top of his guest list: Xi Jinping.

The Chinese leader is set to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for a four-day state visit, where he’ll deepen “mutual trust” with Putin, according to Beijing, and attend activities commemorating 80 years since the Allied forces’ World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

Xi’s attendance marks a strong showing of unity between the two autocrats and their nations at a moment when US President Donald Trump’s “America First” diplomacy has shaken global alliances and reshaped relations between Washington and both powers. In remarks last month, Putin described Xi as his “main guest.”

An article credited to Xi published in Russian state media ahead of the trip said the two countries must “resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics” and “resist any attempts to interfere with or undermine” their friendship.

“The strong camaraderie between our two nations, forged in blood and sacrifice, surges onward unceasingly … It is an eternal wellspring nourishing our everlasting friendship,” said the article as cited by China’s Foreign Ministry, referencing their allegiance during World War II.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Vietnam’s President To Lam and Belarussian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among other leaders expected to attend the celebrations. Contingents from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army honor guard will also join the parade, which takes place in the shadow of Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

