World's 10% richest responsible for two-thirds of global warming: Study

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
The world’s 10% of rich people are the biggest contributors to global warming, a new study revealed.

According to Al Jazeera, a research study published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, found that the wealthiest 10 per percent of the world’s people are responsible for two-thirds of the global warming since 1990.

A lead author, Sarah Schoengart, told AFP, “We link the carbon footprints of the wealthiest individuals directly to real-world climate impacts. It’s a shift from carbon accounting toward climate accountability.”

As per the study 1% of the rich people contributed 26 times more to once-a-century heatwaves and 17 times more to droughts in the Amazon as compared to the global average.

The co-author Carl-Friedrich Schleussner explained, “If everyone had emitted like the bottom 50 per percent of the global population, the world would have seen minimal additional warming since 1990. Addressing this imbalance is crucial for fair and effective climate action.”

Notably, emissions from the richest 10% in China and the US, who are responsible for half of the global pollution, have made heatwaves 2-3 times worse.

